Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain amongst 12-member squad for World Boxing Championships

India's bronze medalist in boxing at Tokyo Olympics last year, Lovlina Borgohain, sealed a berth in the Indian contingent for the Women’s World Boxing Championships Wednesday.

The 24-year-old boxer from Assam scored a 7-0 win over Arundhati Choudhary in the Final of the 70kg category at the national selection trials held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will send a strong 12-member squad for the Women’s World Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in Istanbul in May. The national selection trials were conducted in all 12 weight categories.

Telangana’s 26-year-old Nikhat Zareen is another prominent boxer who has booked a berth for the Women's World Boxing Championships in their respective weight categories.

In the Final bout between Lovlina and Arundhati, the former relied on her international experience to score a 7-0 win over her quick-footed opponent. Arundhati will get another opportunity to make an impression at the Asian Games trials scheduled from Friday. The BFI will conduct separate trials for the Asian Games in 51kg and 69kg categories.

Nikhat, who won a gold medal at last month’s Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, was at her best in the 52kg category Final. She comfortably outclassed Minakshi to earn a berth for the upcoming World Championships.

However, it wasn’t a good outing for the Tokyo Olympian and 2018 world bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur as she lost her Final 60kg bout to Jasmine.

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Results (All Finals)

53kg: Parveen beat Monika 7-0

66kg: Anjali Tushir lost to Ankushita Boro 0-7

70kg: Arundhati Choudhary lost to Lovlina Borgohain 0-7

75kg: Saweety beat Bhagyabati Kachari 5-2

81kg: Pooja Rani beat Nupur 4-1

81kg+: Nandini beat Sushma 7-0

48kg: Nitu beat Monika

50kg: Anamika beat Komal 7-0

52kg: Nikhat Zareen beat Minakshi 7-0

54kg: Shiksha beat Renu 7-0

57kg: Sonia Lather lost to Manisha Maun 1-6

60kg: Simranjit Kaur lost to Jasmine 2-5

