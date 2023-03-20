Lovlina Borgohain sails into quarters, Preeti out of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

It was a day of mixed luck for the Indian boxers at the ongoing International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships on Monday. The competition is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

Lovlina Borgohain, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, made it to the quarterfinals of the 75kg category by scoring a 5-0 win over Mexican Vanessa Ortiz. But Preeti bowed out of the competition as she lost 3-4 to Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the 54kg category.

Competing in the 75kg for the first time at the world championships, Lovlina said she is making minor adjustments to make her punches more effective.

“My opponent from Mexico was shorter than me in the match today. So, I had to make some quick changes to score win. But my quarterfinal match will be more tough.”

Sakshi Choudhary also in IBA Women's World Boxing Championships quarterfinals

Sakshi Chaudhary in action [Image: DD India on Twitter]

Sakshi Choudhary also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 52kg. Haryana’s 23-year-old pugilist effectively made use of her height to defeat Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakbayeva 5-0 to enter the quarterfinals.

Aggressive and swift, Sakshi dominated the contest from the word go. As the match progressed, she continued to collect points to seal a comfortable victory.

“The Kazakhstan boxer was tough, but I worked out a plan, which worked out for me in the match,” Sakshi said.

She will next face China’s Wu Yu in her next round match.

As many as six Indians, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Manisha Moun (57kg), Jasmine Lamboriya (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) will also enter the ring in the pre-quarterfinals.

Italy’s Irma Testa (57kg), Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (57kg), and France's Rio Olympic Games champion Estelle Moosely (60kg) will be other prominent boxers in action on Tuesday.

