Manju Rani leads India to victory with gold at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament

On the culminating day of the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia, India showed its boxing prowess. The nation's boxers ended up with an amazing medals haul - 10 - with nine of them, amazingly, gold.

Manju Rani, a well-known Indian boxer, turned out to be a standout performer in the women's 50kg category. With relentless perseverance, she produced a commanding performance, earning a compelling 3-0 victory over Afghanistan's Sadia Bromand.

This success not only got her a gold medal but also secured her the distinguished title of the 'Best Women's Boxer of the Contest'.

In the men's 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem shwed his boxing finesse, winning against Poland's Jakub Slominsk with a 3-0 scoreline.

In the men's 57kg category, Akash Kumar battled courageously but narrowly missed out on the gold, succumbing to Sweden's Hadi Hadrous in a closely contested final. The scoreline was narrowly in Hadi's favour, with a final count of 2-1.

India's excellence continues at 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

The men's 63kg category saw the domination of Manish Kaushik, who outclassed Palestine's Mohammed Soud with a vibrant 3-0 victory.

In the men's 92kg category, Naveen Kumar found himself immersed in a compelling showdown. In a nail-biting match, he contrived to clinch victory, triumphing over Poland's Mateusz Bereznicki with a tight 2-1 scoreline.

Furthermore, several Indian boxers, including Jyoti, Shashi, Jigyasa, Vinakshi, and Satish Kumar, emerged winners as their competitors failed to make appearances in the finals.

The 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament not only showcased India's boxing powers but also honoured the talent, dedication, and decisiveness of these outstanding athletes. However, tougher challenges lie ahead for India.

With the Asian Games this year and the Olympics next year, the nation's strength in boxing will be seen in a proper context. However, the success in the tournament in Bosnia is worth celebrating at this time.