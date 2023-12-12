"May go to pro boxing but don’t know yet what I will do" - Mary Kom eager to continue professional career

London Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom has expressed her wish to continue professional career in boxing with the possibility of stepping into the arena of professional boxing.

Mary Kom has bagged numerous achievements in her international career spanning more than two decades, which includes six World Championships gold as well as medals from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

She has been credited for the transformation of the boxing ecosystem in India because of her unwavering journey by overcoming plenty of odds.

Mary Kom hasn't competed in the ring since she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the Commonwealth Games selection trials last year. It also ruled her out from the quadrennial event, where she was likely to defend her gold in women's 48kg category.

According to the rules, no boxer above the age of 40 can compete in amateur boxing. Mary Kom, who turned 41 last month, is yet to announce her retirement. Speaking to news agency PTI during the medal presentation ceremony at the Khelo India Para Games, the Indian sporting stalwart said:

"If I say from my heart, I am still hungry to do something. I still want to compete and represent the country. But I am not being able to compete from this year because of age limit."

She added:

"But I will still try to do something relating to boxing. (I) May go to pro but don’t know yet what I will do. I still have the spirit to play one to two years or even four years."

"You para athletes are my real heroes" - Mary Kom

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games kicked off in New Delhi at the IG Stadium on December 10. More than 1400 para athletes are participating from 32 states and union territories across seven disciplines.

This event is staged on the back of India's historic medal overhaul at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in October. The country recorded 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals to breach the 100-mark count for the first time in four editions.

Lauding the efforts of the para athletes, former world champion Mary Kom said:

"We respect you from the heart, we are inspired by your success through your struggles. Whatever I have achieved for the country seems to be very less as compered to what you have achieved."

She added:

“Seeing you guys has given me more strength, more energy. You, para athletes, are my real heroes. I wish you win more and more medals for the country.”

Mary Kom was awarded the Khel Ratna award (highest sporting honor for Indian athletes) in 2009 just 10 years into the sport.