India’s celebrated woman boxer and six-time world champion, MC Mary Kom, has been named brand ambassador for the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships scheduled to be held here in New Delhi from March 15, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced here on Monday.

Mary Kom, the 2012 London Olympic Games bronze medalist, reckoned that India hosting the Women’s World Boxing Championships is a special and rare honor.

“Conducting the global competition for the third time will underline India’s strength as a sporting nation in front of the global audience,” Marykom added. “I am delighted to be a part of the global tournament.”

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has also been roped in by the BFI as the brand ambassador for the 12-day long global competition that carries a total cash award of Rs 20 crores.

“During the competition Farhan Akhtar will engage with the boxers and will spread the excitement of the tournament through social media,” the BFI said.

Ajay Singh, president of BFI, said the presence of Marykom and Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar will add immense value to the BFI mission of encouraging female participation in boxing.

“The world boxing championships will also help showcase to the world India’s potential as a host for major global tournaments,” said Ajay Singh.

The national governing body of boxing in India also announced that Mahindra Automotive will be the title sponsor for the IBA Women’s world boxing championships.

More than 350 competitors from as many as 74 countries are expected to compete in 12 weight categories during the biennial global competition. During the global competition, all eyes will be on India's world champion Nikhat Zareen. She will compete in the 50kg weight category.

