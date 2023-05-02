Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 1

Indian Boxers participated in two match-ups on the opening day of the World Boxing Championship 2023 on Monday, May 1, 2023. Mohammed Hussamuddin and Virender Singh took part in their respective categories.

Hussamuddin was up against Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the 57 kg category in the opening round of the World Boxing Championship. As elegant and ferocious as ever, Hussamuddin showed utter dominance over his opponent.

He defeated Rustemovski by a thumping score of 5-0 and provided India with a great start to the tournament. His footwork was the headline of the fight and didn’t allow Restemovski to make a comeback in the game.

Fans were treated with the brilliance of Mohammed Hussamuddin on the opening day. He was agile and made use of his technical expertise to turn the match in his favor. Eventually, he won by a unanimous decision.

It was indeed a dream-opening start for the Indian contingent. However, it was ruined by a sour defeat as Virender Singh failed to keep the winning run going.

Singh was up against Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan. Singh was no match for the brilliance of Mujibillo. An alarming 5-0 defeat was handed to the boxer in the 60kg category and was knocked out of the tournament.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Mohammed Hussamuddin vs Alen Rustemovski

Category: 57 Kg

Result: Hussamuddin 5-0 Rustemovski

Virender Singh vs Mujibillo Tursunov

Category: 60kg

Result: Virender 0-5 Tursunov

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 2 Fixtures (India Only)

On Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will fight in their respective categories.

Choudhary will be up against Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the 80 kg category. Harsh, on the other hand, will face Billy McAllister of Australia in the 86 kg category.

Tomorrow’s matches will be worth watching as we get to see a debutant in the likes of Harsh Choudhary on the big stage. He is considered to be a bright young perspective for Indian Boxing and indeed, it will be interesting to watch him perform on such a big stage.

What if he proves to be a wild card for India in their medal hunt, it will be great for India. Ashish Choudhary will also be playing his first match of the tournament and will be yearning to prove himself on a big platform such as the World Boxing Championship. It will be great for India if both of them get off to a good start tomorrow.

Category: 80kg - Ashish Choudhary vs Meysam Gheshlaghi

Category: 86kg - Harsh Choudhary vs Billy McAllister

Poll : 0 votes