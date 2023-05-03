Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

The second day for the Indian Boxers at the World Boxing Championship 2023 was no different than yesterday. Indian pugilists participated in two categories today. Ashish Choudhary fought Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran in the 80 kg category. Harsh Choudhary, meanwhile, faced Billy McAllister of Australia at 86kg.

Ashish Choudary was up against Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran for his first match in the opening Round of the Championship. As hard as Ashish fought in the match against Meysam, it was a testament to his grit and determination. A hard-fought 4-1 victory against the Iranian boxer saw him move on to the next round. Ashish Choudhary fought with great skill and a combination of punches.

He is set to face two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba. Arlen is known to be a fearless and ferocious fighter with a great track record. Being a two-time Olympic champion, he will be posing a great threat to Ashish in the pre-quarters for the IBA World Boxing Championship. But with the grit that he showed today, maybe Ashish will be able to neutralize Arlen’s threat too.

Now to mention the second match for the Indian contingent. As much as we anticipated Harsh Choudhary to perform better in his debut match, he couldn’t perform according to expectations. He was up against Billy McAllister of Australia in today’s fixture. Harsh was no match for Billy's skill as he the former was handed over a thumping 5-0 defeat.

India’s medal hope will surely be hurt by this result from Harsh Choudhary in the 86 kg category. But not to ponder over the past, as Day also ended up with quite a few positives for the Indian pugilists, especially Ashish Choudhary. Let’s see how the rest of the boxers will capitalize on these results.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Ashish Choudhary vs Meysam Gheshlaghi

Category: 86kg

Result: Ashish 4-1 Meysam

Harsh Choudhary vs Billy McAllister

Category: 80kg

Result: Harsh 0-5 Billy

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (India Only)

Wednesday, May 2nd, 2023 will see Nishant Dev face Azerbaijan's Sarkhan Aliyev.

Nishant Dev has had an amazing domestic and international record. Dev will have to show some skill and force that results in his favor to provide India with a chance in the 71 kg category.

With 538 boxers taking part in this year’s IBA World Boxing Championship, there is a lot of good competition for Indian Boxers in every category. It is indeed a difficult task for any country’s athlete.

Category: 71kg - Nishant Dev vs Sarkhan Aliyev

