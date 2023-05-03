Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

The third day for India at the World Boxing Championship saw a single fighter in the ring bouncing off against the boxer of Azerbaijan. Nishant Dev locked horns with Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan. A tough challenge indeed, from the pugilist Sarkhan to the Indian boxer. But nothing that could pose a grave threat to the win was going to be grabbed by Nishant.

Dev, who is known to be consistent and enigmatic, put up quite a show against a tough opponent. He won the match by a thumping score of 5-0 against Sarkhan, in the 71kg category.

He displayed excellent skill, grit and determination. Nishant was spot-on with his execution abilities. Although he kept his distance from the opponent and the combination of punches was great for the fighter from Karnal.

Dev defended himself from the opponent’s attacks and was on the front foot from the moment the game started. He never gave Sarkhan a chance for a comeback in the game. Hence, the fighter from India got a ticket into the pre-quarters. This is a strong position from where he can capitalize on this win from there on.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Nishant Dev vs Sarkhan Aliyev

Category: 71 Kg

Result: Nishant 5-0 Sarkhan

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 4 Fixtures (India Only)

These bouts are scheduled for Indian boxers on Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Govind Sahani will face off against Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan in the first match. The fight will be regarded in the 48 kg category. Govind Sahani will be looking to neutralize this opponent from Tajikistan.

Apart from this, the magical and enigmatic Shiva Thapa will continue his journey in this year’s World Boxing Championship. The six-time Asian Champion will look to add more feathers to his cap by winning another medal this year. He last won bronze in the 2015 edition, which took place in Doha.

Narender Berwal will face Muhammed Abroridinov of Tajikistan in the 92 kg category. Deepak Kumar will share the ring with Luis Delgado of Ecuador. With four fighters in four slots for India, fans will be optimistic for a great Thursday. Deepak Kumar has been skilful in his tactics and gameplay. He will surely be running in the medal race for 92kg.

A big day ahead for Indian pugilists tomorrow and a bigger one for Indian fans.

Category: 48Kg - Govind Sahani vs Mehron Shafiev

Category: 92 Kg - Narender Berwal vs Muhammed Abroridinov

Category: 51 Kg - Deepak Kumar vs Luis Delgado

Category: 63.5kg - Shiva Thapa vs Yuri Dos Reis

