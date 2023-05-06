Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

Day 5 at the IBA World Boxing Championship ended with two Indian pugilists progressing onto the next stage, while one was knocked out of the tournament. The line-up for Friday fights had Mohammed Hussamuddin, Naveen Kumar, and Ashish Choudhary representing the Indian contingent.

Hussamuddin was up against China’s Lyu Ping in the 92kg category. Naveen fought South Korea’s Lee Sangmin, while Ashish was up against Arlen Lopez of Cuba.

Hussamuddin carried on with his good form and put up quite a show against Lyu Ping. He was swift and agile from the beginning and showed great technique to take control of the bout from Round 1.

Landing a combination of punches to neutralize his opponent, Hussamuddin gave Lyu Ping absolutely no chance to make a comeback. The speed and intensity of India's premium pugilist couldn’t be matched by his opponent.

Mohammed Hussamuddin

Mohammed Hussamuddin won the bout 5-0 and advanced to the Round of 16. He will be up against Russia’s Sevvin Eduard in his next bout.

Next up was Naveen Kumar sharing the ring with South Korea’s Lee Sangmin. The Haryana boy used his height and swift approach as a strength against his opponent.

Naveen used his body as a whole and captivated the opponent. Lee Sangmin was left with no choice and went down 5-0 in the 92 kg category. The Indian boxer will be facing Emmanuel Reyes of Spain in theRound of 16 bout scheduled for him.

The last fight of the day for India was fought between Ashish Choudhary and Arlen Lopez of Cuba. The first round went to Arlen as Ashish went all offensive in the first round and lost momentum.

He made a comeback in the second round, showing greater resistance. The fight got extremely fierce as the bout moved on. Counterpunches and offensive shots increased in intensity.

Both the fighters were not willing to give up and showed a lot of courage. In the end, Arle Lopez came out on top against Ashish by a 5-2 score.

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians only)

Mohammed Hussamuddin (India) vs Lyu Ping (China)

Mohammed Hussamuddin (India) vs Lyu Ping (China)

Category: 92 Kg

Result: Mohammed Hussamuddin (India) 5-0 Lyu Ping (China)

Naveen Kumar (India) vs Lee Sangmin (South Korea)

Category: 92 Kg

Result: Naveen Kumar (India) 5-0 Lee Sangmin (South Korea

Ashish Choudhary (India) vs Arlen Lopez (Cuba)

Category: 80 Kg

Result: Ashish Choudhary (India) 2-5 Arlen Lopez (Cuba)

Men's World Boxing Championship 2023: Day 6 Fixtures (India only)

Although India couldn’t finish Day 5 on a higher note, still it was a noteworthy performance from all the pugilists. Day 6 will feature Akash Sangwan facing China’s Fu Mingke. In another fight, Nishant Dev will be taking on Leo Sangmin of South Korea in the 71 kg Category.

Category: 67 Kg - Akash Sangwan (India) vs Fu Mingke (China)

Category: 71 Kg - Nishant Dev (India) vs Lee Sangmin (South Korea)

