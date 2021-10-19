Men’s World Boxing Championships: AIBA to award champions with belt and solid gold medals

The International Boxing Association has announced the prize for the champions of the Men’s World Boxing Championships. AIBA plans to award them specially designed belts and medals.

The gold medallist will also receive $100,000 at the boxing championships. The silver medallists, on the other hand, will get $50,000. The bronze medal winners will get $25,000.

"We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness. With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money. I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

A total of 650 boxers have registered for the world boxing championships scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia across 13 weight categories.

The big-ticket competition will be held from October 24 to November 6 in the Belgrade Arena. This is the second time Belgrade will host the Men’s World Boxing Championships. The first time the Worlds were held in the Serbian capital was in 1978.

India to send a packed squad to Men’s World Boxing Championships.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will send a full-squad for the championships. It will be captained by Asian championship silver medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg).

Apart from Thapa, India will also feature other Asian medalists in Deepak Kumar (51kg) and Sanjeet (92kg).

The competition will also feature AIBA world boxing champions including Roniel Iglesias, Andy Cruz Gomez, Arlen Lopez, Julio La Cruz and Lazaro Alvarez. They all hail from Cuba.

Other names to compete at the World Boxing Championships include Saken Bibossinov, Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan), Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov, Hasanboy Dusmatov and Shakhram Giyasov (Uzbekistan).

Meanwhile, the women’s World Boxing Championships is scheduled to be held in early December in Istanbul, Turkey.

