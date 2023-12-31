"Men will be celebrated for assaulting women" - Fans react to Boxing USA's new policy allowing transgender fighters to compete with women

USA Boxing received an enormous backlash from fans after introducing a new policy that allows transgender athletes to compete against women from 2024.

According to the new policy, transgender athletes are permitted to compete in the category of their choice. The policy allows trans boxers to compete against women after fulfilling certain criteria, including completing their gender reassignment surgery and declaring their new gender identity. Under the policy, trans athletes are required to undergo regular hormone testing.

The policy requires transgender athletes to undergo quarterly hormone testing and should provide the organization with their documents of hormone levels following the surgery for a minimum of four years. Despite establishing specific criteria, the organization is grappling with a negative response from the fans.

A fan labeled the organization regulating America's amateur and Olympic boxing as misogynist by saying:

"So glorifying men to beat up women. Great job USA boxing… so stunning and brave. Your misogyny is showing."

Expand Tweet

"Fixed it for you. In the name of gender ideology USA Boxing will allow man to beat up women from 2024," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized the organization, stating the new policy's consequences would be bad.

"Let’s see how this turns out for USA Boxing. Spoiler alert: It won’t be good."

Expand Tweet

While a few fans slammed the organization, the other fans panned the transgender athletes, all set to compete against women.

So heading into 2024 and men will be celebrated for assaulting women. ... Another win for "woke" progressive culture I guess.."

Expand Tweet

Other fan questioned:

"Notice how you never see transgender men wanting to compete against biological male athletes. Now why is that?"

Expand Tweet

“USA Boxing to allow men to pretend to be women so that they can compete against female boxers under certain conditions from 2024 after introducing new policy," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"They're going to let men punch women," expressed another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines condemns USA Boxing for allowing transgender athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines criticizes USA Boxing.

Riley Gaines, who has been an ardent advocate for the safety of women in sports and the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports voiced her objection to USA Boxing's new policy.

"USA boxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

Expand Tweet