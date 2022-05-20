Newly crowned World Champion Nikhat Zareen set her sights on 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas to be crowned the World Champion at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday (May 19).

With the win, the 25-year-old cemented her place among an elite group of Indian boxers comprising of six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C - the only boxers who have won World Championship titles.

Nikhat Zareen speaks about Commonwealth Games and Olympics

Contending with battles, in and out of the boxing ring for a few years now, Zareen has her sights set on the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The competition is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, England.

Speaking at a press conference after she was crowned champion, Nikhat Zareen said:

"I am really happy and emotional that I won gold for my country in the championship. I will dedicate this win to my country and all the people who have supported me. I will keep working hard and give my best to fulfill my dream of winning an Olympic medal. I will be preparing for the 50 kg category in the Commonwealth Games and am trying to get into that category."

Zareen made a strong start to the year by clinching gold in the women's 52 kg finals at the 2022 Strandja Memorial International Boxing tournament in Bulgaria. She went on to better her performance to be then crowned World Champion in Istanbul.

Speaking about competing in the 50 and 54 kg categories at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Zareen said:

"It is a bit difficult for boxers and elevating to a bigger weight category puts one at a disadvantage as they encounter stronger boxers in events like Olympics. I am in the 52 kg category currently. If I play in the 50 kg category, it would not make much difference to me since I would have to play by reducing my weight by 1-1.5 kg. If my body works well in the 50 kg category, I will continue playing in that category."

