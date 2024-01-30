Nikhat, Lovlina included in India's 19-member squad for the 75th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation will host the 75th edition of the International Boxing Tournament Strandja from February 2-12, 2024, in Sofia.

The Elite Men and Elite Women will be the two events that will be played at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament. The Boxing Federation of India has named a 19-member squad for the tournament, which includes the likes of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain.

The Indian squad consists of 13 male boxers and six female boxers for the tournament and is different from the Olympic Qualifiers squad that will compete in February for a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Three women boxers - Nikhat Zareen, Preeti, and Lovlina Borgohain have already secured a place in the Paris Olympics 2024, while no male boxers have yet secured a Paris 2024 berth.

Nikhat Zareen will compete in the 50kg category, Preeti will compete in the 54kg category, and Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 75kg category. Meanwhile, Sakshi will ply her trade in the 57kg category, and Manisha will be seen in action in the 60kg category. Arundhati Choudhary will compete in the 66kg category.

Barun Singh Shagolshem will compete in the 48kg category, Amit will compete in the 57kg category, and Akash Ramesh Gorkha will compete in the 60kg category. Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.50kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), and Deepak (75kg) will compete in the 60kg, 63.50kg, 67kg, 71kg and 75kg categories, respectively.

Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), and Sagar (92+ kg) will be the other boxers competing at the tournament.

India's 19-member squad for the 75th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg), Amit (51kg), Sachin (57kg), Akash Ramesh Gorkha (60kg), Vanshaj (63.50kg), Rajat (67kg), Akash (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Sagar (92+kg).

Elite Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).