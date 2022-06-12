Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain among Indian women’s boxers set to attend camp in Ireland ahead of Commonwealth Games

Newly crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain have powered their way to qualification for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The national selection trials concluded on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

The event was held under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Nitu and Jaismine were the two other boxers who were successful in winning their final bouts for a Commonwealth Games spot.

According to Bhaskar Bhatt, chief women’s boxing coach, the selected boxers will continue to attend the national camp in preparation for the Commonwealth Games. Bhatt told Sportskeeda:

“The four-member boxing squad bound for Birmingham will also attend a multi-national camp in Ireland in July. The proposed international camp will be a good exposure tour for the Indian team prior to the Commonwealth Games.”

In the 48kg final, Nitu outplayed Manju 5-2, while Nikhat Zareen beat Minakshi 7-0 to win the 50kg final. Jaismine defeated Parveen 6-1 in the 60kg and in the 70kg final, Lovlina Borgohain beat Pooja 7-0.

The chief coach said that all the selected boxers for the Commonwealth Games have no niggles or injury issues.

“The best thing is that none of the four boxers are carrying any injury at the moment. And we will try our best to keep them healthy until the Commonwealth Games."

Nikhat Zareen's preparations for Commonwealth Games

Nikhat Zareen @nikhat_zareen

Lets go! 🥊



@birminghamcg22

#CWG2022 CWG, Here I come. Representing India at the highest level is a dream for every athlete.Lets go! 🥊 CWG, Here I come. Representing India at the highest level is a dream for every athlete.🔥 Lets go! 🥊 @birminghamcg22 #CWG2022 https://t.co/RdisTJSaDW

Nikhat Zareen, after winning her final bout, said she is satisfied with her performance but needs to improve her fitness to be a successful boxer at the Commonwealth Games.

Nikhat, after winning the 50kg final, said:

“I took a short break post World Boxing Championships and started training a week back. I will take a couple of days to recover from the national selection trials and start my practice for the Commonwealth Games.”

The 25-year-old Hyderabad boxer competes in 52kg. But for the Commonwealth Games, she cut down on weight to compete in 50kg.

“It is new weight (50kg) category for me. I’ve to work hard to earn a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far