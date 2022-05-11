Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha record wins, surge ahead in World Boxing Championships 

Indian boxing stars Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha extended India's unbeaten run at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the trio dominated with powerful performances on Wednesday.

Nikhat Zareen and Parveen sailed into the second round with relative ease. The 2019 Asian Championship bronze medalist Nikhat outclassed Mexico's Herrera Alvarez in the 52 kg category by unanimous decision while Parveen thrashed Mariia Bova of Ukraine by a similar margin.

Manisha (57 kg), who was handed a bye in the opening round, also notched up an easy 5-0 win against Nepal’s Kala Thapa to make her way into the third round in the 57 kg category.

Read: World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain makes a winning start by beating Chen Nien-Chin in the opening round

Nikhat Zareen impressive from the start

Telangana's Nikhat, who clinched the gold medal at the Strandja Tournament in February, looked in complete control and put on a brilliant tactical display.

Her Mexican opponent tried her best but it wasn’t enough as Nikhat Zareen took advantage of her long reach. She kept attacking with some sharp and precise punches before tilting the result in her favor without breaking a sweat.

This was India’s second victory on the third day of the competition after Parveen provided a perfect start to the day.

The Rohtak-based boxer completely dominated the proceedings in the opening round bout in the 63 kg category. Parveen attacked from the very beginning, timed her punches to perfection and also impressed in defense.

Showcasing sharp reflexes, Parveen landed some clear punches and her relentless attack unsettled her Ukrainian opponent as she completed a comfortable win.

Also read: Asian Games-bound Nikhat confident of a good show at World Boxing Championship in Turkey

Nikhat Zareen will now take on Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in the next round. Meanwhile, Parveen will be up against former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of the USA in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

2021 Asian Championship bronze medalists Jaismine, Anamika and Shiksha will kickstart their campaigns in the round of 32 on Thursday.

Jaismine will face two-time Youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand in the 60 kg category while Anamika (50kg) will fight Romania’s Eugenia Anghel.

Shiksha, who was handed a bye in the opening round, will play Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario in the 54 kg match.

Also read: Santiago Nieva steps down as Indian boxing team's High Performance Director

Edited by Ritwik Kumar