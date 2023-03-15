Nikhat Zareen is ready to face rivals as the Women’s World Boxing Championships kickstarts Thursday

India’s star boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Azerbajan’s Anakhanim Ismayilova in her opening bout of 50kg at the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championships. Nikhat is the defending champion in the 50kg group. The 12 day long competition will get underway in New Delhi from Thursday (March 16) and will conclude on March 26.

Japan’s Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Tsukimi Namiki and Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia are the other two medal contenders in the 50kg category.

While it will be challenging for Nikhat, India’s Sweety Boora will have it easy at 81kg as she starts her world championships campaign in a group of eight. A win in the opening bout will ensure bronze for the Indian heavyweight boxer.

India’s Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, Lovlina Borgohain, got a bye in the first round but will face Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz in round 16. The Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Li Qian of China is also in 75kg category.

India’s Jaismine Lamboria has a challenging task as she has French Olympic champion Estelle Moosely in the 60kg group. Brazil's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira is also in the same group.

Preeti (54kg) will face Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar in the first round. World silver medalists Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania and Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand are other strong contenders for the podium finish in the 54kg category.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shruti Yadav (70kg), and Nupur Sheoran (plus 81kg) will have easy first round. Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti will also be seen inaction on Thursday.

However, a day before the kickstart of the World Boxing Championships, the home team faced a setback as main boxer Sanamacha Chanu in the 70kg pulled out due to illness. Shruti Yadav has been included in the 70kg.

“She (Sanamacha) wasn’t feeling good last week and apprised the federation to pull out of the world championships,” Bhaskar Bhatt, India’s chief women’s coach said.

The Women’s World Boxing Championships is a biennial event. The New Delhi edition carries a cash award of Rs 20 crores. The competition will be conducted in 12 weight categories.

