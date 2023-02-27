Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and 2022 world champion Nikhat Zareen are among the 12-member Indian squad for the next month’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced the Indian team on Monday for the world championships scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex from March 15-26.

While Lovlina will compete in the 75kg, Nikhat is all set to defend her 50kg division title she won at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey.

India’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion, Nitu Ghanghas, has been drawn into the 48kg category for the next month’s world championships in New Delhi. Nitu skipped the national championship as she was unwell but was shortlisted for the world championships on the basis of her past performances.

Manisha Moun, the 2022 world bronze medalist in 57kg, is another outstanding female boxer in the Indian camp who will want to upgrade the color of the medal in this tournament. While Preeti will compete in 54kg, Jasmine Lamboria has been selected in the 60kg group.

Promising world youth champion Sanamacha Chanu will compete in 70kg. The reigning Asian and national champion Saweety Boora will compete in the 81kg weight category.

Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81kg plus) are the other boxers who will represent India at the World Boxing Championships.

The 2023 World Boxing Championships has total prize money of ₹20 crore. All four medal winners, including two bronze medalists, will be eligible for the cash award.

More than 300 boxers from as many as 70 countries will compete in the biennial global competition.

The Indian team has been preparing for the world boxing championship in Patiala, Punjab. However, the final leg of the national camp will be shifted to New Delhi this weekend.

India's National squad for the World Boxing Championships

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bomboria (66kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81kg plus).

