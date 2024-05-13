Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa to lead 21-member Indian squad for Elorda Cup 2024

The Boxing Federation of India announced a 21-member Indian team for the Elorda Cup 2024, on Sunday (May 12). The squad consists of 11 male boxers and 10 female boxers.

The upcoming edition of the Elorda Cup will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from May 13 to 19 across seven days. The Indian boxers will be accompanied by coach in-charge Lait Prasad, five male coaches, two female coaches, one doctor, and a couple of physiotherapists.

Shiva Thapa will compete in the 63.5kg category. Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Pawan Bartwal, and Kavinder Singh Bisht will compete in the 48kg, 54kg, and 57kg categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Yadav will ply his trade in the 67kg event. Hitesh and Ishmeet Singh will be in action in the 71kg and 75kg categories, respectively. Sanjay will compete in 80kg, Vishal in 86kg, and Gaurav Chauhan will play in the 92+kg category.

The women's boxing event will see Olympic-bound Nikhat Zareen competing in the 52kg category. Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Sonia (54kg), Manisha (60kg), and Sonu (63kg) will represent the nation in their respective weight categories.

Manju Bamboriya will ply her trade in the 66kg weight category, while Shalakha Singh will compete in the 70kg category. Lalfakmawi Ralte will be seen in action in the 81kg weight category, while Monika will fight in the 81+kg category.

Elorda Cup 2024: Indian squad

Here is the complete list of Indian boxers competing at the Elorda Cup 2024:

Elite Men Squad: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Hitesh (71kg), Ishmeet Singh (75kg), Sanjay (80kg), Vishal (86kg), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg).

Elite Women Squad: Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonia (54kg), Manisha (60kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh (70kg), Lalfakmawi Ralte (81Kg), and Monika (81+kg).