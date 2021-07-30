North East has produced fearless boxers: BFI President Ajay Singh says after Lovlina Borgohain assures India boxing medal at Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a medal in boxing at the ongoing Olympics 2021 on Friday. She outclassed Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1 to secure her semifinal spot. She will face Turkey's world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the next bout.

What's special about the athletes from the North East?

Six-time world champion Mary Kom is the flagbearer of Indian boxing at the world level. Her achievements are testimony to her greatness. Recently, Mirabai Chanu scripted history on day one of the Olympics 2021, clinching a silver in 49kg weightlifting. Both boxers hail from Manipur.

On Friday, Lovina Borgohain inched a step closer to an Olympic gold. She assured herself of at least a bronze by reaching the semifinal. Borgohain, who belongs to Assam, was spitting fire in the ring. She outweighed an opponent she had lost to in all four of their previous meetings.

Mary Kom lauded Mirabai Chanu:

Earlier, after Mirabai's silver medal triumph, Mary hailed the fellow boxer.

"I think it's in our genes. We Manipuris never give up, we will fight till the end. What makes us different is our willpower".

BFI President Ajay Singh speaks highly of North East athletes, lauds Lovlina:

The North East is due on its credit for producing world class athletes, especially boxers. While addressing a press conference, BFI Chief Ajay Singh said:

"We have neglected the North East for years now, but it is a mine of talent. We are very keen to prove what we are capable of. Once the talent is properly harnessed, the state will be able to produce many world champions. Both female medallists are from the North East, and if carefully harnessed, they will be unbeatable."

As the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sporting world, Lovlina was affected too. She said:

"It has been hard and coronavirus has halted all sporting activities for over a year. Several competitions were canceled. I missed out on several tours. I was supposed to participate in a competition in Italy, which got canceled due to the virus. Later, when i was infected with the virus, it got even more difficult."

In her fearless display against Chen, Lovlina was dominant from the start.

"I used to be scared a lot in the beginning. That fear was persistent till a very long time. Slowly through experience, it's started to diminish. Today, before the match, I reminded myself that I am a lion, not a lioness. The rest of everything followed. Mary Kom has always been an inspiration. She trains with us. We've watched her win growing up. Yes, I have learnt a lot from her."

The victory will be a confidence booster for Lovlina. She will be in action in a semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli on August 4, Wednesday.

Timings - 11am (IST)

