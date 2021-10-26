Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa in contention for place in AIBA Athletes Committee

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former world medallist Shiva Thapa are in contention to be Asia’s representatives in the AIBA athletes committee. The committee will be formed via voting during the ongoing world championships (men’s and women’s) scheduled in December.

Shiva Thapa is competing in the 73.5kg category. Lovlina Borgohain will be part of the Indian squad for the women’s world boxing championships. She was picked based on her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Borgohain is a two-time world bronze medallist at the big-ticket competition.

AIBA received 34 nominations from five confederations, of which 27 were found to be eligible by its ethics committee.

If any of the two Indian pugilists are elected, it would be country’s second successive time on the panel after veteran L Sarita Devi. The former world champion made it unopposed in 2019.

The Asian bloc’s contenders include three women and four men.

Lovlina Borgohain’s challengers for the place in the panel

Lovlina Borgohain will be challenged by former world champion North Korea’s Pang Chol Mih and twin world gold medallist Nayzm Kyzaibav.

Shiva Thapa, on the other hand, will be up against reigning Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s Awais Ali Khan and Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Ablaikhan Zhussupov.

"The Athletes Committee will be composed of 10 people, with the newly-elected Chair and Vice-Chair becoming voting members of the AIBA Board of Directors," the AIBA stated.

One male and one female member from each confederation will be elected by the registered boxers who are/will be in attendance at the world championships.

"Each election shall be conducted by a secret ballot. AIBA shall decide if electronic or paper ballots shall be used," the world body said.

The term of the Office of the Athletes Committee members will last until the 2025 World Championships, a much longer run than what the previous panel received.

