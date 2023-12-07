Payal, Akansha, Nisha win gold medals in Junior World Boxing Championships 

Payal, Akansha and Nisha finished on the top podium as India bagged 17 medals in the recent Junior World Boxing Championships that concluded in Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday, December 5.

Payal began India’s campaign in the best possible manner with the gold medal in the girls’ 48 kg category after beating Armenia’s Petrosyan Heghine by a unanimous decision.

Nisha finished on top of the podium in the 52 kg category after beating Tajikistan’s Abdullaoeva Farinoz 5-0 in the final. Akansha, on the other hand, defeated Russia’s Taimazova Elizaveta to clinch the coveted gold medal.

India finished joint-second in the gold medal tally along with Kazakhstan, with only one medal behind Russia’s tally of four.

Amisha, Vini, Jatin among silver medalists in Junior World Boxing Championships

Indian boys boxing squad. (Photo Credits: Boxing Federation of India)

Amisha, Vini, Shruti Sathe, Megha and Prachi Tokas won silver medals in the 54 kg, 57kg, 63 kg, 80 kg and 80+ kg category events, respectively.

Neha Lunthi in the 46 kg category, Pari in the 50 kg category, Nidhi Dhull in the 66 kg category, and Kritika in the 75 kg category won bronze medals in the girls’ events.

In the boys’ events, Jatin (54 kg), Sahil (75 kg), Hardik Panwar (80 kg), and Hemant Sangwan (80+ kg) won silver medals. Sikandar won the bronze medal in the 48 kg category event.

Jatin tried his heart out against Kazakhstan’s Tulebek Nurassyl before losing the bout 1-4. Sahil and Hemant failed to survive the heat in the final and lost 0-5.

Out of the 26 members that took part across various events, 12 Indians made their way through to the finals, the most by any country in this edition of the championship.

Overall, India won three gold, nine silver and five bronze in the tournament that took place from November 23 to December 5.