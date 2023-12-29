Railways win fourth consecutive Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships title by claiming 5 gold medals  

The Railways Sports Promotion Board have made it a habit of winning the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships. RSPB won their fourth team championship title in a row on Thursday, securing five golds, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The likes of Saweety Boora (81 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg) produced a scintillating display, winning gold in their respective categories. Notably, Boora entered the tournament as the reigning champion and defended her title.

The Haryana team also exhibited brilliant performances but finished at the second spot. They secured three gold medals, three silver, and one bronze. Railways and Haryana are followed by All India Police (AIP) at the third spot as they finished with a total of six medals, which includes one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

For Haryana, Saweety Boora made the team proud by clinching gold in the 81kg category as she defeated Lalfakmawii Ralte in the final with a 5-0 margin.

Jaismine Lamboria, representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), bagged her first-ever senior National Championships title. She did so by beating Olympian Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday. UP’s Sonia was given the Best Challenger award, while Lalita of Rajasthan won the Best Promising Boxer award.

Out of six RSPB wrestlers, five won gold

RSPB's Anamika won the gold in the 50kg category following her 5-0 win over Haryana’s Kalpana. Jyoti secured the second medal for RSPB after crushing down Shivinder Kaur Sidhu of AIP.

RSPB bagged their third medal in the 54kg category after Shiksha outmuscled Sonia of UP 5-0. As for the 57kg category, Sonia Lather claimed a 4-3 win over SSCB’s Sakshi. Defending champion Nupur added to the medal tally of RSPB after she secured a 5-0 win over Haryana’s Ritika in the 81+ kg category.

Apart from all the boxers from RSPB, only Nandini had to settle for silver as she lost to Pooja Rani of Haryana 0-5.

The Member of Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, made his presence felt at the prestigious event. He presented the medals to the boxers in the presence of Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh and other officials.