"Referee was also biased" - Fans react as Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver at Asian Games 2023

In the final of the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games on Wednesday, Lovlina Borgohain from India secured the silver medal. Despite her valiant efforts, she faced a formidable opponent in the home favorite, Li Qian from China, who emerged victorious with a unanimous 5-0 decision by the judges.

Throughout the bout, Li Qian maintained relentless pressure and forced Lovlina into a defensive stance, leading to a passivity warning for Lovlina in the opening round. The judges ultimately scored the round 3-2 in favor of Qian.

Despite the unanimous decision of 5-0 in favor of the Chinese boxer, there were several protests about unfair judging by the referees.

Indian fans on social media took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger and disappointment at seeing this, along with sending tons of congratulatory messages for the Indian boxer who secured an Olympic berth.

Here's how fans reacted to Lovlina’s silver at the Asian Games 2023:

This silver medal marks the conclusion of India's boxing journey at the 2023 Asian Games. While India managed to increase its medal count from the previous edition in Jakarta, they will be leaving without a gold medal.

It has been a mixed tournament for the Indian boxers, who fielded a full squad of 13 athletes and managed to secure a total of five medals, all of which were bronze or silver. In addition to Lovlina Borgohain's silver, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, Nikhat Zareen, and Narender Berwal contributed to India's boxing haul by winning bronze medals.