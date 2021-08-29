Rohit Chamoli clinches India’s first gold at Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Rohit Chamoli defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya 3-2 to win India's first gold medal at the ongoing 2021 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday.

Playing in the junior boys’ 48kg final, Rohit Chamoli continued his impressive form in the prestigious continental event and showed good tactical brilliance.

After making a cautious start, Rohit Chamoli's timely and precise punches gave him an edge over his Mongolian opponent in a close-fought match. Rohit Chamoli managed to secure a 3-2 win and a gold medal.

After Rohit Chamoli, India's Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will have a chance to win gold medals in their respective categories.

Rohit Chamoli pumped up to win more laurels

After the gold medal winning bout, Rohit Chamoli was elated and said this win will push him to achieve more wins and win more medals for the country. Speaking to the Boxing Association of India in a video message, Rohit Chamoli said:

"I am very happy and it is a proud feeling to have won a medal for India. In the future, I want to perform well in both the youth and elite categories and win more medals for the country."

Read: National Boxing Championships to return after one-year hiatus

More Indian finalists

In the girls' finals, a host of young pugilists - Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) - will be in the fray for the gold medal.

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎 😍#RohitChamoli wins 1️⃣st 🥇 medal of the day at #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai. He defeated 🇲🇳's Otgonbayar in a nail biting Final with the score 3:2 🔥#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/wOHdHeEOkB — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 29, 2021

India have already won six bronze medals in the junior event with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) finishing in the girls’ semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) won the bronze medal in the boys’ category.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze) —13 medals in girls’ category (four gold, six silver and three bronze) while eight medals were claimed in the boys’ section (two gold, three silver and three bronze).

Rohit Chamoli, along with other gold medallists in the junior category, will be awarded USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

Also read: 5 boxers who can take over the mantle from Vikas Krishan and Mary Kom

Fifteen Indian boxers will fight for gold in the finals of the youth event that will take place on Monday.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will be in action in the women’s category while, among men, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) are in the finals of the youth category.

Edited by Rohit Mishra