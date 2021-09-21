Rohit Mor stuns Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin to win 5th Elite Men's Boxing National Championships

Delhi teenager Rohit Mor has outdone himself to upset Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin. With this upset, he won his maiden title at the 5th Elite Men's Boxing National Championships on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Mor, displayed his remarkable footwork and defensive skills to stun Hussamuddin, the defending champion, 5-0 in the 71kg final of the Boxing Championships.

Mor is a 2020 Khelo India champion, who is known for exhibiting his fabulous footwork and defensive skills.

Apart from his dexterity, Mor has a height advantage, which he smartly used during his final match of the Championships as he was seen punching from long range. Throughout the first two rounds, the 19-year-old was observed making smart, swift moves every time Hussamuddin scampered forward into attack.

A frustrated Hussamuddin went all out to catch up in the final round, but could not triumph in his effort.

Rohit Mor says his homework helped his clinch the title

“I had done my homework well and my footwork really helped. I need to work on my strength and punching,” said Mor.

Apart from Rohit Mor, defending champion Varinder Singh exhibited a top-class performance, which helped him retain his gold medal in the 60kg category.

Asian bronze medallist Varinder outweighed his opponent with outstanding counter-punching. He defeated Etash Khan Muhammed of Services in a unanimous 5-0 decision.

World Championships bronze-medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) claimed his fifth national title, while ‘Best Boxer’ Deepak Kumar (51kg) took his second.

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defended his national title and also booked a berth for the Men's Boxing World Championships. Thapa won the gold medal at the 5th Elite Men's Boxing National Championship at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka, on Tuesday.

Shiva Thapa beat Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxer Dalveer Singh Tomar 5-0 to win the gold medal.

All the winners of the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2021 will represent India at the World Championships scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Edited by Aditya Singh