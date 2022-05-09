Santiago Nieva steps down as Indian boxing team's High Performance Director

The Indian boxing team's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva has stepped down from his role. Nieva took charge of the Indian national team in 2017.

The High Performance Director played a vital role in taking the sport to greater heights in India. In his five-year stint with the national team, Nivea has helped India create a high benchmark in the sport.

Some of his exceptional achievements include the highest-ever participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and two historic medals at the 2019 men's World Championships.

Indian boxing has benefitted greatly under Nieva

Boxing in India has undoubtedly benefitted and grown under Santiago Nieva.

The Indian team played under an expert strategist and the results have been there for all to see. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh, in a media statement, thanked Nieva's contributions and acknowledged the great work he had put in.

“Indian boxing has benefited immensely with Santiago’s presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of the sport in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all the future endeavours,” Singh said.

Nieva lauded the Indian boxing setup and said the potential the country has in the sport is huge and that it will continue to grow.

“Goodbye is always difficult but that’s how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Federation and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow,” he said.

Nieva's next assignment will see him take over as the head coach of the Australian team.

