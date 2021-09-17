Services Sports Control Board boxing stars hog limelight on Day 2 of National Championship

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers, led by the talismanic Deepak, produced an impressive all-win performance on the second day of the 5th Elite men’s National Boxing Championships on Thursday (September 16). The championships are taking place at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka.

Deepak, who had upstaged world and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan during his silver medal show at the Strandja Memorial earlier this year, began SSCB's domination. He recorded a flawless 5-0 win against Bihar's Aman Kumar in the 51kg opening round match.

Boxers Barun Singh (48kg) and Akash (54kg) further extended SSCB's winning momentum as they managed unanimous victories against Telangana's Donald Janumala and Rocky of All India Police respectively.

Read: OC restates it's deepest concerns to AIBA regarding place of Boxing in Olympic Games

Dalveer Singh Tomar (64kg) and Naveen Boora (71) were the other two boxers to progress into the second round as all five SSCB boxers in action emerged victors on the second day of the national championship.

Rayyan MD, Yash Goud among other winners on Day 2 of National Boxing Championships 2021

Meanwhile, in the 67kg, Karnataka boxer Rayyan MD also made his way into the second round as he defeated Delhi's Bhupesh Ruhal by a 4-0 margin.

Maharashtra pugilists Ajay Pendor (51kg) and Yash Goud (64kg) also made winning starts to their campaigns. They outpunched Manipur's Irabot Heigrujam and Sailem Malik of Ladakh respectively in their opening round bouts.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



Here are some glimpses from Day 2️⃣ of 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2021 👇🏻



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#MensNationals2021 🆃🅷🆁🅾🆄🅶🅷 🆃🅷🅴 🅻🅴🅽🆂 📸Here are some glimpses from Day 2️⃣ of 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2021 👇🏻 🆃🅷🆁🅾🆄🅶🅷 🆃🅷🅴 🅻🅴🅽🆂 📸



Here are some glimpses from Day 2️⃣ of 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2021 👇🏻



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#MensNationals2021 https://t.co/xBkS87jR6W

Among the other boxers who entered the second round were Uttar Pradesh boxer Javed (51kg) and Chandigarh boxer Rohit Kumar (64kg). While Javed got the better of Assam's Manuj Thakur 4-1, Rohit's attack forced referees to stop the contest and declare him the winner with an RSC verdict against Gujarat's Arvind Thakor.

Playing in the 71kg, Rajasthan's Jaivardhn Kasnia also progressed into the second round after a 4-1 win over Gujarat's Mohammed Moin Shaikh as 75 boxing bouts took place on the second day of the event.

The gold and silver medal-winning boxers from each category in the Championships will earn themselves a direct entry into the national coaching camp.

The National Boxing Championships will be followed by selection trials, which will be played until September 24 to finalize the remaining two boxing participants in the national camp.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#MensNationals2021 As the 5️⃣th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ commenced today take a look at some key stats from this year's edition ⬇️ As the 5️⃣th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ commenced today take a look at some key stats from this year's edition ⬇️



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#MensNationals2021 https://t.co/7tjKhrSquN

Also Read

Also read: Boxing director Rafaelle Bergamasco seeks clarity from BFI regarding his tenure extension

Edited by Anantaajith Ra