Services Sports Control Board wins 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) won the championship for the consecutive year as the fifth Junior Boys National Boxing Championship concluded at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The talented boxers from SSCB bettered their result from the last edition to clinch the championship once again. In the last edition, the SSCB boys had 59 points with 11 medals, including six gold medals. This time, they ended with 72 points and clinched ten medals, including eight gold medals.

At first, Mahesh met Sikandar of Haryana in the 48 kg category. The Haryana boxer went down 0-5, providing an easy victory to Mahesh. In the 50kg category, SSCB's Divash Katare proved too good for Dastageer Shariff of Tamil Nadu as he clinched the Gold medal in the category. Dastageer is the only finalist from Tamil Nadu in the Championships this year.

Sahil Baord continued his impressive run in the Championships by defeating Gayki Rie of Arunachal Pradesh in the final of the 52 kg category. Also, Kabiraj Singh (63 kg) defeated Aman Dass, Rahul Kundu went past Arjun Sharma (70 kg), Hardik Pawar and Hemant Sangwan emerged victorious.

Haryana finished second with 38 points as Yogesh Dhanda was the only boxer from Haryana to clinch gold. They also won three silver and two bronze medals. Notably, three Haryana boxers lost to SSCB boys in the final in various categories.

Nenthok Hodong wins the best boxer award

The local star Nenthok Hodong was named the best boxer of the Championship after winning the gold medal in the 54 kg category. Hodong is the only boxer to defeat the SSCB boxer in the final to clinch the gold medal. He defeated SSCB's Devang to end the championships on a high. Hodong is also the only Arunachal Pradesh boxer to clinch a gold medal in this year's championships.

The Arunachal Pradesh's coach Dari Laknia won the Best Coach award from REC in association with the Boxing Federation of India. Also, Sanjay Tokas was elected as the best official of the Championships by REC.