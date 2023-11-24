Shiva Thapa and Amit Panghal to headline 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Shillong

The 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships is set to commence on Saturday (November 25) and end on Friday (December 2) in Shillong, Meghalaya. The SAI Indoor Hall in the capital city will host the competition.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), in association with the Meghalaya Boxing Association, the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports and Government of Meghalaya will host the tournament.

The upcoming edition of the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships will see over 350 boxers participating across 13 weight categories. Boxers from 35 teams will compete in the 2023 edition of the competition.

Boxers born between 1 January 1983 and 31 December 2004 will be eligible to compete in the tournament.

The 13 weight categories include (in kgs): 46-48, 48-51, 51-54, 54-57, 57-60, 60-63.5, 63.5-67, 67-71, 71-75, 75-80, 80-86, 86-92, and +92. A maximum of 13 boxers will represent each team at the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships.

The draw of the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships 2023 was held on Friday (November 24).

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) are the defending champion of the competition. They won the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships with 10 medals, including six gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Top boxers competing at the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships

Amit Panghal will be in action in the 51kg category

Shiva Thapa and Amit Panghal will be among the top boxers competing at the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships 2023. They will compete in the 63.5kg and 51kg categories, respectively.

Defending champion Thapa will represent Assam, while Panghal will be in action for the Services and is among the favorites to win.

The other top names include Himachal Pradesh's Ashish Kumar in the 80kg category and Railway Sports Promotion Board's Sagar, who'll compete in the 92kg.

Sanjeet (92kg), Sachin (57kg), and Satish (92+ kg) are favorites to win medals in the respective categories and will be in action for the Services Sports Control Board, starting November 25.