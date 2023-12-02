Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal secure gold in Men's National Boxing Championships 2023

Boxer Amit Panghal established his dominance in the 51kg weight category on Friday in Shillong, winning gold in the National Boxing Championships 2023. He defeated Anshul Punia of Chandigarh 5-0 to claim the national title.

Panghal was overlooked for the World Championships and 2023 Asian Games this year. He lost his spot to Deepak Bhoria in the Indian team after the Boxing Federation of India revised its selection process at the start of the year.

The victory at the nationals will be a massive confidence booster for the 28-year-old boxer from Mayna, with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Amit Panghal will now aim to return to the Indian camp for the Paris Olympic qualifiers in February. He will go up against Bhoria, who won bronze in the World Boxing Championship in Tashkent, in the qualifiers for a place in the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, six-time Asian Championship medalist Shiva Thapa successfully defended his title in the 63.5kg category in the National Boxing Championships. He defeated Vanshaj, a gold medalist in the global youth championship, by a unanimous decision.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar Ahlawat settles with silver at the National Boxing Championships

Sagar Ahlawat, who won silver at the Commonwealth Games, went down against Punjab's Jaipal Singh in the final of the 92 kg category. In the third round, Sagar was eliminated by Jaipal.

Sachin Siwach (57 kg), Lakshay Chahar (80 kg), and Sanjeet (92 kg) also clinched medals at the National Championships. Siwach triumphed over Sachin of the RSPB 5-0, while Chahar and Sanjeet defeated Harsh Choudhary and Naveen Kumar, respectively.

Deepak defeated Ishmeet Singh of RSPB 5-0 in the 75kg final, while Varinder Singh clinched the 60kg title by unanimous decision against Akash.

The Indian boxers fared poorly at the 2023 Asian Games in China, which served as the first Olympic qualifiers. Thus, the coaches were on the lookout for new boxers at the National Boxing Championships and hopefully, they have managed to impress them.