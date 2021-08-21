Six Indian boxers win on opening day at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Championships

Rohit Chamoli, Ankush and Gaurav Saini were among the six Indian boxers who registered victories at the opening of the ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Providing India an ideal momentum in the junior boys’ event, boxers Rohit (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Gaurav (70kg) claimed confident victories against their respective opponents. They also confirmed themselves medals for the country, securing places in the semi-finals.

Chandigarh’s Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0 while Ankush also blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0. Haryana’s Gaurav too put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer, Yaqoub Saadallah. He was declared the winner, with the Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening round matches.

Four Indian boxers bite the dust

On the other hand, Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishabh Singh (81kg) suffered defeats in their respective preliminary bouts.

The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist boxer Bishwamitra Chongtham will begin his campaign in the prestigious continental event. Six Indian boxers, in the youth category, will be seen in action on the second day.

Apart from Bishwamitra, Daksh Singh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Aditya Janghu (86kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (92) will play their opening round matches. In the women’s division, Preeti (57kg) will kick off her challenge.

The on-going Asian Championships will provide a much-needed competitive tournament for promising young boxers at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years.

The event has witnessed thrilling action in the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

The gold medal boxers in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively. However, the junior champions will be awarded USD 4,000 and, USD 2,000 and 1,000 for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

