Deepak Kumar sails into Strandja Memorial semis, India assured of second medal

Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak Kumar cruised into the semi-finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament on Thursday. Deepak put up an impressive performance against local boy Darislav Vasilev to notch up a 5-0 win in the 52kg category.

Earlier in the day, 2019 national champion Naveen Boora outclassed Eravio Edson of Brazil 5-0 to sail into the 69kg semi-finals. With two Indians in the last-four stage, the contingent is now assured of at least 2 medals.

Both Deepak and Naveen will face Uzbekistan boxers in their semi-final bouts on Friday. While Deepak will compete against 2016 Rio Olympics title holder Shakhobidin Zoirov, Boora will play Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov.

Women boxers bow out after suffering quarter-final defeats at the Strandja Memorial

India's campaign in women's boxing came to an end after former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia and Bhagyabati Kachari suffered losses in their respective quarter-final bouts.

While Gulia crashed out to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc in 51kg, Kachari was defeated by World Championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham in a close 75kg quarter-final encounter.

Super heavyweight boxer Manjeet Singh was defeated by Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan in his 91kg quarter-final bout.

Deepak Kumar in action during the ongoing Strandja Memorial boxing tournament

At the previous edition of the Strandja Memorial tournament, India won a total of three medals, including one silver and two bronze.

The Strandja Memorial tournament, held every year in Bulgaria, is considered to be the oldest international amateur boxing competition in Europe. It continues to draw big names every year. Asian Games champion Amit Panghal, heavyweight pugilist Kubrat Pulev, and British lightweight boxer Amir Khan have previously participated in this tournament.