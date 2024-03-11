Team India win 26 medals at Youth Boxing World Cup 2024

Team India have ended their Youth Boxing World Cup 2024 campaign in Budva, Montenegro, with 26 medals. They finished as the runners-up in the competition, having won five gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.
They won 15 medals in the youth women's category and 11 medals in the youth men's category in Montenegro. India won four gold medals in the youth women's category and one in the youth men's category.
Chanchal Chaudhary won a gold medal in the 50kg category, while Nikita Chand secured a gold medal in the 60kg category. Parthavi Grewal and Phalaswal Akansha also clinched gold medals for India in the 66kg and 70kg categories, respectively.
Brajesh Tamta secured the lone gold medal for India in the youth men's category. The young Indian pugilist competed in the 48kg category and brought glory.
Youth Women's 50kg gold medalist Nikita Chand was also adjudged as the 'Best Boxer' of the Youth Boxing World Cup 2024.
Here's a look at all the medal winners:
YOUTH WOMEN WINNERS:
Gold Medalists
50 kg - Chanchal Chaudhary
60Kg - Nikita Chand
66 Kg - Parthavi Grewal
70 Kg - Phalaswal Akansha
Silver Medalists
50 kg - B. Nandita
52 Kg - Nisha
57 Kg - Anjali Kumari Singh
75 Kg - Rudrika
81 Kg - Khushi Pooniya
81+ Kg - Nirjhara Bana
Bronze Medalists
48kg - Mahi Siwach
54 kg - Himani
52 kg - Nidhi
54 kg - Babita Singh
63 kg - Kanishka Maan
YOUTH MEN WINNERS:
Gold Medalists
48 Kg - Brajesh Tamta
Silver Medalists
75 Kg - Rahul Kundu
86 Kg - Hemant Sangwan
92 Kg - Aryan
Bronze Medalists
51 kg - Krish Pal
54 kg - Devesh Katare
60 kg - Sagar Jhakar
67 kg - Sumit
71 kg - Prince
92+ kg - Lakhya Rathi
51 kg - Ruba Jojo