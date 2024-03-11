Team India win 26 medals at Youth Boxing World Cup 2024

Team India have ended their Youth Boxing World Cup 2024 campaign in Budva, Montenegro, with 26 medals. They finished as the runners-up in the competition, having won five gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

They won 15 medals in the youth women's category and 11 medals in the youth men's category in Montenegro. India won four gold medals in the youth women's category and one in the youth men's category.

Chanchal Chaudhary won a gold medal in the 50kg category, while Nikita Chand secured a gold medal in the 60kg category. Parthavi Grewal and Phalaswal Akansha also clinched gold medals for India in the 66kg and 70kg categories, respectively.

Brajesh Tamta secured the lone gold medal for India in the youth men's category. The young Indian pugilist competed in the 48kg category and brought glory.

Youth Women's 50kg gold medalist Nikita Chand was also adjudged as the 'Best Boxer' of the Youth Boxing World Cup 2024.

Here's a look at all the medal winners:

YOUTH WOMEN WINNERS:

Gold Medalists

50 kg - Chanchal Chaudhary

60Kg - Nikita Chand

66 Kg - Parthavi Grewal

70 Kg - Phalaswal Akansha

Silver Medalists

50 kg - B. Nandita

52 Kg - Nisha

57 Kg - Anjali Kumari Singh

75 Kg - Rudrika

81 Kg - Khushi Pooniya

81+ Kg - Nirjhara Bana

Bronze Medalists

48kg - Mahi Siwach

54 kg - Himani

52 kg - Nidhi

54 kg - Babita Singh

63 kg - Kanishka Maan

YOUTH MEN WINNERS:

Gold Medalists

48 Kg - Brajesh Tamta

Silver Medalists

75 Kg - Rahul Kundu

86 Kg - Hemant Sangwan

92 Kg - Aryan

Bronze Medalists

51 kg - Krish Pal

54 kg - Devesh Katare

60 kg - Sagar Jhakar

67 kg - Sumit

71 kg - Prince

92+ kg - Lakhya Rathi

51 kg - Ruba Jojo