Tenacious Nikhat Zareen enters quarterfinals at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen continues her good run at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships. With a dominant 5-0 win over Mexican Fatima Patricia Herrera, the Indian boxer on Monday (March 20) marched into the quarterfinals of the 50kg group. The competition is being organized at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Expectations were high, but the tenacious Nikhat stayed calm even though the situation was challenging. A win would ensure a place in the quarters, while a loss would mean being out of the competition. Putting those thoughts behind, the 26 years old Indian boxer immediately started trading punches with her nippy rival from Mexico as she entered the ring.

The Indian boxer gained a slight advantage in the first round and exhibited capabilities to sustain her efforts during the second and third rounds of the challenging contest. In the end, she emerged as the winner with a 5-0 win.

Nikhat claimed she was tired but settled down as the match progressed.

“The bout was challenging but I was mentally and physically prepared to face the Mexican boxer,” Nikhat said after winning the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Nikhat’s rival in the quarterfinals will be Chuthamat Rakshat of Thailand.

More results from the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Earlier in the afternoon session, India's Nitu Ghanghas displayed a knack for winning by the RSC (referee stopped the contest) in the first round against Tajikistan boxer Sumaiya Qosimova and booked a berth in the last eight of the 48kg category.

Manisha Moun too advanced into the quarterfinals of the 57kg with a win over Turkey’s Nur Elif Turhan. The Indian boxer won the RSC in the third round. India’s Jasmine Lamboria beat Mijgona Samadova by unanimous decision to enter the quarterfinals of the 66kg group.

However, Shashi Chopra lost her 63kg pre-quarterfinal bout to Japan’s Mai Kito by 0-4, while Manju Bamboriya too lost her pre-quarterfinal bout 0-5 to Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in the 66kg category.

In a major upset of the day, Venezuela’s Omailyn Alcala stunned former world champion and Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines 4-3 in the 57kg.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Irma Testa of Italy continued her good run and scored a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s Hao Nguyen Thi to enter the quarterfinals of the 57kg.

