"The decision to switch came as I wasn’t able to stay in the 75kg bracket for long" - Ashish Kumar on making a key decision ahead of CWG 2022

Adapting to a new weight category takes time. It is a challenging task in itself and can be much more difficult with a targeted podium place in a major competition on the horizon.

India's elite boxer Ashish Kumar is switching from 75 kg to 80kg ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). Despite the challenge, Kumar's transition has been smooth so far.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda over the phone from Patiala, he said:

“The decision to switch came as I wasn’t able to stay in the 75kg bracket for long. I think due to my tall frame of six feet, the 80kg category is the best for me."

The 27-year-old is one of eight boxers who will represent India at CWG 2022 (starting July 28). He participated in the 75kg category at the Tokyo Olympics last year but was unable to reach the medal round.

After discussing his switch with the coaching staff in the national camp, Kumar made the jump to the 80kg category. His first competition in the new category was a hit as he won silver in Thailand in May.

“I was happy with the outcome in my first international competition in the 80kg division. I wasn’t sluggish during the bouts and there was no sign of weakness,” Kumar recalled.

Ashish Kumar backed to deliver at CWG 2022

Dharmendra Yadav, senior boxing coach at the national camp, expressed his satisfaction over Kumar’s progress ahead of CWG 2022.

“Kumar has adapted to the new weight faster than expected. He has power-packed punches, which is a good sign,” the coach explained.

According to Kumar, the Commonwealth Games will be a good opportunity to test his skills.

“I expect good competition during the Commonwealth Games,” Kumar added. “It will be an excellent platform to evaluate myself.”

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is yet to take a call on the 2024 Paris Olympic qualification tournament, but Kumar has chalked out his plans.

“After the Commonwealth Games, I will take a short break to recover and then start my preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games qualification tournaments,” Kumar concluded.

