Three Indian boxers in junior girls final at Asian Junior Boxing Championships 

Indian boxers Vishu Rathee, Tanu and Nikita Chand registered emphatic victories in the semifinals to storm into the junior girls’ finals at the ongoing ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The Indian boxers put up brilliant performances on the seventh day of the competition as they dominated their respective opponents during their flawless show.

Playing in the 48kg semi-final, Vishu started the proceedings for India in an aggressive style against Mongolia’s Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen. She landed some heavy blows and quickly took charge of the game. Her attack was so strong that the referee had to stop the contest in the first round itself and declare the Indian as the winner.

Later, Indian boxers Tanu (52kg) and Nikita (60kg) also claimed commanding wins by unanimous decisions against Nepal’s Swostika and Uzbekistan’s Tokhirova Mukhlisa respectively in their semi-final bouts.

𝚂𝚄𝙿𝙴𝚁𝙱 🥳



Our 3️⃣ Junior girls clinched victory in semis on Day 7️⃣ and entered the Finals of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 🔥#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/a9CQmEyG3o — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 27, 2021

10 boxers in fray for gold medal

With Vishu, Tanu and Nikita entering finals, India will now have 10 boxers fighting for gold medals in the junior girls’ section.

Muskan (46kg), Anchal Saini (57kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) have already secured their places in the summit clashes.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) had earlier won bronze medals by finishing in the semis.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ section, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) suffered defeats in their respective semifinals and ended with bronze medals at the on-going Championships.

In the junior boys’ category, Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) have already advanced into the finals while Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze with his semi-final loss.

The finals of the junior categories will take place on Sunday.

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 🤩



BFI wishes every boxer, boxing fan and the boxing fraternity a very Happy International Boxing Day 😍🥊



What's your favourite moment from 🇮🇳 boxing? #PunchMeinHaiDum#InternationalBoxingDay#BoxingUnites pic.twitter.com/gG1BDBjflU — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 27, 2021

On the eighth day of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups — junior and youth — are being played together for the first time, five Indians will fight in the youth semifinals.

Among the boxers in the boys category, the 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) will be in action along with Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) and Deepak (75kg). Lashu Yadav (70kg) will compete in the girls’ semi-final stage.

Edited by Diptanil Roy