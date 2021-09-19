Top boxers have a field day at National Boxing Championship

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) has stormed into the quarterfinals of the 5th Elite men's National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary.

Mohammad Hussamuddin, the defending champion representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), was up against Chhattisgarh’s Sahil in the pre-quarter final. Playing from a distance, Hussamuddin displayed smart and mature boxing and landed a lot of punches to secure a unanimous 5-0 win.

Hussamuddin, who won the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will meet Maharashtra boxer Rushikesh Goud in the quarter-finals.

In an other round of 16 match in the 57kg category, Haryana boxer Sachin was up against Manipur’s Jobison Yengkokpam. Sachin, who is a World Youth Champion, continued his good form, made lightwork of his opponent and comfortably won 5-0 to book his spot in the quarters. Incidentally, Sachin had caused a huge upset in the earlier round when he beat world championship medalist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri.

Boxers prevail in close encounters

Meanwhile, Goa boxer Roshan Zamir (54kg) defeated Suraj Bhan Singh of Rajasthan 3-2 in one of the closest bouts of the day that saw a lot of attacking intent but the former claimed a win after a dominant last round.

Rajasthan boxer Bhim Pratap Singh (51kg) and Delhi boxer Rohit Mor (57kg) progressed into the quarter-finals with identical 5-0 victories on the fourth day of the Championships. In the 60kg category match, Tripura boxer Parvinder Poonia beat Prabhu Murali of Tamil Nadu 5-0.

Chandigarh’s Aman (67 kg) and Sachin (71kg) impressed everyone with their attacking boxing. Both of them claimed Referee stopped the contest (RSC) wins in the second round and sailed into the quarters. Aman defeated Orissa’s SR Sahoo and Sachin got the better of Uttarakhand’s Devender Singh.

The gold medallists of the ongoing championships will earn themselves a berth at the upcoming 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships. The AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing is scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

