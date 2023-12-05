The 2024 US Olympic boxing trials are underway and will see some of the nation's best athletes take to the ring in a bid to make it to the Olympics.

The trials, which consist of thirteen different categories, will be held until 9 December to decide the champions. Fans of the sports can catch the preliminary rounds on the USA Boxing website (https://usaboxing.org/live-stream) from Monday through Thursday at 7 PM ET and Friday at 1 PM ET.

Meanwhile, the finals of all the various events are scheduled for Saturday and will be made available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock from 1-5 PM ET.

Post the matches at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, chosen athletes will attend a High-Performance Selection Camp in January for training purposes. From there, a handful of boxers will get the chance to fulfill their dreams of representing America at the Olympics.

US Olympic boxing trials: Whom to watch out for

The 2024 US Olympic boxing trials will have most of the country's finest boxers in action. The women's 50 kg will feature Lexus Ramirez, the 18-year-old who recently clinched gold at this year's National Qualifiers. 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Champion Jordan Roach and runner-up Ryan Williams will headline the field for the men's 51 kg.

The competition in the women's 54 kg at the US Olympic Boxing Team Trials will be lethal with the likes of Yoseline Perez, Kayla Gomez, and Jewry Rodriguez. 2022 Elite Nationals silver medalist Steven Navarro is the top seed in the men's 57 kg, and Deborah Grant leads the pack in the women's event.

The men's 63.5 kg will feature fan-favorite Dedrick Crocklem. He is a 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Champion, 2022 Youth World Championships bronze medalist, and 2023 High Performance squad member, and is largely expected to take the win.

2020 Olympian and 2022 World Champion Rashida Ellis will grace the ring in the women's 60 kg event at the US Olympic boxing trials. She will likely face stiff competition from the 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Championship champion Faith Mendez.

Benjamin Johnson, the 2023 Elite National Qualifier champion, will spearhead the challenge in the men's 71 kg, while Stephanie Simon and Stacia Suttles battle it out in the women's 66 kg.

Top seed and 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Champion Kendra Samargis is the favorite for a win in the women's 75 kg. Meanwhile, Obed Bartee-El and Nathan Lugo are the top competitors in the men's 80 kg.

The last two categories at the US Olympic boxing trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the men's 92 kg and 92+ kg, feature immense competition. Ben Turla, Charles Pugh, and Malachi Georges make up the top three seeds in the former, while Ali Feliz, Steven Williams, and Eric Ross fight it out in the latter.