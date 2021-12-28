Dope testing crucial at university level, says boxing Dronacharya awardee Shiv Singh

University level is the first step in the ecosystem to check the use of banned substances by young athletes, Shiv Singh, Dronacharya awardee in boxing, said.

The retired Sports Authority of India (SAI) boxing coach felt that since young athletes are vulnerable to the menace of doping, testing should be made mandatory at the All-India Inter-University sports competitions.

“Young athletes can be easily misguided. Organizers of university sports competitions should make it mandatory to conduct dope tests," the renowned boxing coach told Sportskeeda over the phone from Chandigarh.

According to the Dronacharya awardee, 763 boxers competed at last week’s All-India Inter-University women’s competition held at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Jalandhar, Punjab, but none of the competitors underwent dope testing.

“Large numbers of boxers compete in the All-India Inter-University competitions. There should be random as well as mandatory dope tests to discourage offenders,” the boxing coach said.

It's unlikely dope tests will be conducted at the men’s All-India Inter-University boxing meet that got under way on Sunday at the LPU campus, according to Rajkumar Sharma, Director of Sports, LPU.

More than 1500 boxers from universities across India will be in action during the competition that will conclude on January 1.

“I doubt there will be dope tests during the men’s All-India Inter-University boxing meet. The competition started on Sunday, I haven’t seen any official from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) here to collect urine samples,” Sharma told Sportskeeda.

Blame game

Sharma said competitors would take undue advantage if dope testing wasn't done during competitions, and blamed the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for not keeping NADA in the loop.

“As a host university, we can make necessary arrangements for the NADA team to conduct dope tests, but it is the job of AIU to inform NADA about the dates and venue of the competitions,” Sharma added.

However, an AIU official said it is the job of the host university to update NADA.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Boxing is one of the Olympic disciplines in India that has seen a number of athletes fail dope tests in the past. We should tackle the doping menace at the collegiate level. Athletics, weightlifting and wrestling are the other three disciplines infamous for the use of performance-enhancing drugs in India," Shiv Singh said.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan