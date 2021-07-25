"We Manipuris will keep fighting": Mary Kom lauds Mirabai Chanu's historic Olympic medal

"I am just getting started," were the first words of six-time world champion MC Mary Kom after defeating her 15-year younger opponent in her first match at Olympics 2021. The veteran kickstarted her Olympic campaign with a calculated win.

Mary Kom is through to the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Dominican Republican's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in round 32. She swept the bout with a 4-1 split decision.

Mary Kom spoke to journalists after her match and was all praise for Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

What Mary Kom said about weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's monumental victory:

Mary Kom hailed Mirabai Chanu for winning an Olympic silver medal. She said that Chanu belongs to the same Indian state as her and that they have come from a very humble background. Mary further said victory never came easy and they've worked three times harder to achieve success at the top level.

"We Manipuri's will never give up. We will keep fighting till the end. I think it is in our genes," Mary giggled.

Mary Kom talks about athleticism:

Mary spoke about overcoming their height and weight as factors to succeed in their respective fields. Speaking on Mirabai, Mary said both athletes (Chanu and Kom) have the same physical structure. She said they might not be as stout as the other athletes but what separates them from others, is their will power.

Mary Kom discusses COVID-19 and training:

Mary Kom feels blessed to be in a position where she can afford her sporting equipment. COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for all the athletes. But having a gym at home has helped Mary get through the tough times and train harder ahead of the Olympics 2021.

She said:

"I am grateful that i have a small gym at home. This has made it feasible for me to keep training hard ahead of the Olympics. It is not the same story with every athlete. Many athletes have struggled to practice during the pandemic."

Mary Kom continues to learn from her opponents:

Mary squared off against a 15-year younger boxer from Dominican Republican Miguelina Hernandez Garcia earlier today. Mary defeated her 4-1 and the veteran fighter believes experience is a vital weapon for her in Tokyo.

"I use experience against young boxers. I learn in every game and it does not matter if I win or lose", she said.

Mary Kom's motivation

Mary Kom has achieved innumerable encounters, countless medals and endless accolades and laurels. There's nothing she has not won in her illustrious career barring an Olympic gold. She plans to break that barrier in Tokyo this time.

"The secret to my motivation is the Olympic gold medal. It drives me to do better over and over again," said Mary

Mary Kom, who is through to the round of 16, will take on Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on July 29th (Thursday) at 3:36pm in the next round. Mary will look to ace every performance at the Olympics until she gets her hands on that coveted gold medal.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy