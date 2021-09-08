Women’s boxing nationals in October, decision on Olympians participation yet to be taken

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is planning to hold a women’s national championship next month. The senior nationals will be held in Hisar, Haryana and the gold medalists will likely be selected for the women’s boxing world championships scheduled for later this year.

BFI will have an executive meeting next week to determine the dates for the schedule. The federation’s secretary-general Hemanta Kalita told Sportskeeda:

“We are planning to host the women's boxing world championship in the second week of October in Hisar. Final dates and schedule is yet to be decided. It will be discussed next week in the executive meeting."

They will also discuss whether Olympians including bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain should compete or be given an exemption from the senior nationals. If the elite boxers are given an exemption then there will be another trial at the national camp to select the final team for the world championships.

“The gold medalist may get selected for the worlds team. We are not sure about it yet. Another thing we will discuss is whether the Olympians should be given an exemption or not,” Kalita added.

Women’s Boxing World Championships to be held by December first week

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) confirmed that they will be organizing a women’s boxing worlds. The event had originally been scheduled for Kielce in Poland, along with the AIBA Youth Men’s Championships, in April.

The men’s event took place as planned, but the women’s was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We will definitely hold it this year. It will be at the end of November and beginning of December. We will announce very soon in which city we will stage it. We have had problems with the event because of the pandemic,” AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

This will be the 12th edition of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships since it was first held in Scranton in the United States in 2001.

The event has been widely credited with helping the campaign to get women’s boxing added to the Olympic program, making its debut in London in 2012.

The last Championships was held in Ulan-Ude in Russia in 2019.

Edited by Prem Deshpande