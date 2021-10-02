Women’s World Boxing Championships to be held in Istanbul in December

The International Boxing Federation (AIBA) on Saturday announced that the Women’s World Boxing Championships will take place in Istanbul, Turkey in December. AIBA President Umar Kremlev signed an agreement with the Turkish Boxing Federation to officially give the hosting rights to the country.

The women’s world boxing championships had originally been scheduled for Kielce in Poland, along with the AIBA Youth Men’s championships in April. However, the men’s event took place as planned, but the women’s was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read: Lovlina Borgohain gets direct entry in Indian squad for women’s boxing world championships

In its statement, AIBA said the event is likely to be held in early December this year.

"I would like to thank Ministry of Sports of Turkey and Kremlev for choosing our country and our Federation as a host of Women's Boxing Worlds Championships in the world of boxing," President of the Turkish Boxing Federation Eyüp Gözgeç said.

Kremlev, on the other hand, thanked the Turkish federation for stepping up to host the deferred-women’s world boxing championships.

Also read: World Boxing Championships: Fans to make a return to marquee event

"I am glad to announce that the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held here in Istanbul. Turkey is a big boxing country and has rich history. I would like to thank all Turkish authorities as President of the country, Prime Minister, the Turkish Boxing Federation and others for support", AIBA President claimed.

Prize money at women’s world boxing championships to be same as men’s

Another big announcement made by Kremlev during his visit to Turkey was the about the prize money. In a push for gender equality in sports, the AIBA president announced that prize money in for both men’s and women’s medalist will be the same.

“Gender equality is one of our main goals in the sport of boxing. I am happy to confirm that prize money for the medalists will be exactly the same as for Men’s World Championships.”

“For the first time in AIBA’s 75-year history, medal winners will be rewarded with significant prize money from AIBA. The prize money fund has been set at $2,6 million USD. The prize for first place is $100 000 USD. Silver medalists receive $50 000 USD, and both bronzes in each weight category receive $25 000 USD,"Kremlev concluded.

Also Read

AIBA Men’s World Championships will take place in Serbia, Belgrade from 24th of October till 6th of November.

Also Read: Women's National Championships to commence on October 21

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far