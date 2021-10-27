Women’s National Boxing Championship: Jaismine stuns Simranjit, enters final

Young Haryana boxer Jaismine pulled off a huge upset on the penultimate day of the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship. She stunned Olympian Simranjit Kaur of Punjab in the 60kg semi-finals.

Jaismine is an Asian Championships bronze medallist and Simranjit competed at the Tokyo Olympics. They both went toe-to-toe in an intense match that remained on the knife’s edge throughout.

However, Jaismine, the younger of the two pugilists, managed to tilt the momentum and prevailed 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final.

Jaismine will now take on Meena Rani of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the final.

Meena Rani got the better of Mizoram's Kroshmangaihsangi 4-1 in the semi-finals of the event. It is being hosted by the Boxing Federation of India in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.

All final matches will be played on Wednesday.

Good day for Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) boxing stars

It was also a magnificent day for the defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) as 11 of their boxing stars entered the finals.

The 2019 World Championships medallist Manju Rani set the tone for the RSPB. She made her way into the 48kg final after blanking Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani 5-0.

In the 50kg category, Anamika beat Rajasthan boxer Puja Bishnoi with the referee stopping the contest. It was total domination by Shiksha in the 54kg category as she thrashed Chandigarh's Monika 5-0.

More success was in store for the RSPB when Sonia Lather comfortably beat Poonam of Haryana by a unanimous margin in the 57kg semi-final.

Meena (60kg), Monika (63kg), Jyoti (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Nupur (81kg) and Nandini (81kg) were the other RSPB boxing stars who won their semi-final bouts. Their wins put their team in a commanding position.

Meanwhile Jyoti Gulia (52kg) was the only RSPB boxer to settle for bronze after suffering a 3-2 loss to Haryana’s Minakshi in the semi-finals.

The reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani of Haryana also made her way into the final after beating Mizoram's Lalfakmawii Ralte 5-0 in the 81kg category. Meanwhile in the 52kg semi-final, Telangana's Nikhat Zareen outclassed Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma 5-0.

Reigning World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan continued her brilliant run in the tournament. She entered the 70kg final after beating Goa's Shrisha Jampula by RSC decision.

The gold and silver medallists of the National Boxing Championship will earn themselves a place in the national boxing coaching camp.

However, the remaining two names for the national boxing coaching camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials. These trials which will take place right after the National Boxing Championship.

