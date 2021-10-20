Women's National Boxing Championship set to begin on October 21

The 2018 World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani are among the top boxers who will fight it out at the upcoming 5th elite Women’s National Boxing Championships. The tournament is set to begin in Hisar, Haryana, on Thursday.

The National Boxing Championships, which is being hosted in association with Haryana Boxing Sangh, will see the participation of more than 320 boxers from across the country.

Apart from Punjab’s Simranjit (60kg) and Pooja (81kg) of Haryana, the 2019 World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg), defending champion Pwilao Basumatary (60kg) and Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) will be seen as strong challenges.

Reigning Youth Boxing World Champion Babyrojisana Naorem (54kg) of Manipur, Sanamacha Thokchom (75kg) and Rajasthan’s Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will also be seen in action in the tournament, which will continue till October 27.

The Women’s National Boxing Championships is the sixth event organized by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after the resumption of tournaments following a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championships will be played as per the AIBA’s 12 weight divisions — 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg.

Top two to be a part of national boxing camp

The gold and silver medallists of the National Championships will earn a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining boxers will be selected on the basis of a selection trials, which will take place after the nationals.

In the selection trials, the bronze medal winners of the National Championships will compete with the boxers representing the second team of the top 3 teams of the last National Championships — Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Haryana and All India Police.

In the last edition of the National Championships held in Kannur in 2019, RSPB clinched the team championship title with six gold medals while Haryana finished runners-up.

