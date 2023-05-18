World Boxing Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin remains optimistic despite injury

India’s world bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin gets emotional when the discussion weaves around his damaged left knee. The 29-year-old boxer hurt his knee during the recent Men’s World Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 30 to May 14.

The national team arrived back in India earlier this week and Hussamuddin is now undergoing preliminary treatment in New Delhi.

His 57kg quarterfinal bout against Bulgaria’s J Diaz Ibanez in the World Championships turned out to be a tough fight, says Hussamuddin. The Indian won 4-3 but hurt his knee in the process.

“The Bulgarian boxer often resorted to rough play and I hurt my left knee badly in the last 10 seconds of the third round,” Hussamuddin recalls. “The knee got swollen and I had to pull out of my semifinal bout against Cuba’s Saidel Horta.”

According to Hussamuddin, preliminary medical examination has revealed that the nature of the injury is not as serious as initially thought. But it will take time for him to recover and get back to the ring.

“I went to the doctor for examination and got MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) done,” the world bronze medalist told Sportskeeda over the phone.

Treatment has started and the talented pugilist should be better in the coming days, as per his own estimate.

“I’ve restricted my movement and taken precautions to recover,” he added.

At the World Boxing Championships, for the first time in the history of Indian boxing, three athletes entered the medal round.

Besides Mohammad Hussamuddin, Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) were the other two Indian boxers who reached the semis. All three Indian boxers won bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Hussamuddin says his next goal is to compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September in China. The Asian Games are among the Paris Olympic Games qualification events and the Indian boxer doesn’t want to miss that chance.

“I’m not in a hurry to make a comeback but go through proper rehab and then think of starting normal practice again."

