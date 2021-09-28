World Boxing Championships: Fans to make a return to marquee event

The men’s World Boxing Championships will be buzzing with fans as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has decided to allow spectators for the event, starting October 24 in Serbia.

This will be the first major event in boxing to have fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the boxing governing body revealed that tickets for the men’s World Boxing Championships are on sale.

"Spectators are allowed at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Tickets for the main AIBA event went on sale via official ticket partner eFinity on the website efinity.rs.”

AIBA President Umar Kremlev, in a statement, said he is eager to see fans back in the arena after COVID-19 health safety protocols forced many sporting events to be made just for television in the last year and half.

He said:

"We are waiting for boxing fans from Serbia and around the globe to attend the AIBA World Boxing Championships. For us, it will be the first major event with spectators since the start of the pandemic. We are happy to welcome everyone to Belgrade at Stark Arena. I expect tough fights, beautiful victories and bright emotions from the tournament. Our boxers will deliver a great show for everyone.”

Prize money increased for World Boxing Championships

For the first time in AIBA's 75-year history, medal winners at the championships will be rewarded with significant prize money. The prize money fund has been set at USD 2.6 million. The prize money for the first place or the gold medal winner is USD 100,000. Silver-medallists will receive USD 50,000 while both bronze medalists in each weight category will get to walk away with USD 25,000.

India will have a full-strength 13-boxers squad for the World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxing squad includes Asian medal-winners Deepak Kumar (51kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) and they are some of the favorites to win medals.

