World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen through to final, Manisha Moun and Parveen settle for bronze

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen stormed into the women's 52kg final with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Brazil's Caroline De Almeida at the ongoing IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday (May 18).

Meanwhile, Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals at the championships.

Moun went down 0-5 against Italy's Irma Testa, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist. Parveen, meanwhile, suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Ireland's Amy Broadhurst.

In the last edition, Indian boxers had a haul of four medals, including Manju Rani's silver and Mary Kom's unprecedented eighth world medal in the form of a bronze.

India's best performance came in 2006, when the contingent bagged eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Indian pugilists have so far clinched 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 editions of the tournament. India are placed third behind Russia (60) and China (50) in the overall standings.

Nikhat Zareen faces Jitpong Jutamas in the final

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) will square off against Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand in the final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships on Thursday (May 19).

Earlier, Jutamas stunned two-time World Championships medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan 4-1 in the semi-final.

So far, among the Indian boxers, six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers to have won World Championship titles.

The 25-year-old Nikhat Zareen will enter the boxing ring on the day of the final with the aim of cementing her place alongside the other elite boxers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee