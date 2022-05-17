World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen through to semis, medals assured 

The Indian pugilists continued their terrific run to ensure medals at the ongoing IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Monday (May 15). Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) won their respective quarterfinal bouts to advance into the semifinals.

Manisha threw powerful jabs to contain the aggressive Mongolian Namuun Monkhor to seal the semis berth with a 4-1 win.

Parveen, on the other hand, clinched a one-sided 5-0 win against Tajikistan's Shoira Zulkaynarova.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



rd medal for after putting up a belter performance to pack ’s Shoira at the



Way to go, champ!



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#IstanbulBoxing

#Boxing AMAZING PARVEEN! 🤩 #Parveen storms into the semifinals and confirmedrd medal forafter putting up a belter performance to pack’s Shoira at the #IBAWWC2022 Way to go, champ! AMAZING PARVEEN! 🤩🔥💪 #Parveen storms into the semifinals and confirmed 3️⃣rd medal for 🇮🇳 after putting up a belter performance to pack 🇹🇯’s Shoira at the #IBAWWC2022 ! Way to go, champ! 👏🔝#PunchMeinHaiDum #IstanbulBoxing#Boxing https://t.co/jsm3lYaBDv

Meanwhile, Nikhat secured the semis spot by outpowering Charley Davison of England with technical superiority with a 5-0 scoreline to hand India their first medal in the 52kg quarter-final clash.

Speaking about her quarter-final win, Nikhat Zareen said:

"My bout against England was so great. I only had one strategy that I was able to block her right hand and I was successful in that."

She further added:

"I am very happy that I have won the first medal for India. And I will continue to win for India I hope. My semi-final clash is with the Brazilian boxer. I haven't seen her game yet. I will practise with our coach and plan about it."

Unfortunately, a few Indian boxers have lost their last-eight matches to mark an exit from the boxing tournament. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) went down to Alua Balkibekova (Kaz) 3-2 after a hard fought battle, while Anamika (50kg) suffered defeat at the hands of Ingrit Valencia (Col) 5-0.

Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) Jaismine Lamboria lost to Rashida Ellis (USA) 4-1, Pooja Rani Bohra (81kg) bowed out after losing to Jessica Bagley (Aus) 3-2 and Nandini (+81kg) fell short to Khaija Mardi's excellence (Mar) 5-0.

Indian boxers upcoming fixtures at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships:

Here's a list of Indian boxers who will be in action in the semifinals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships:

Nikhat Zareen will square of against Brazil’s Caroline de Almeida in the semifinal bout.

Parveen will face European bronze medallist Amy Broadhurst of Ireland.

Manisha will take on Olympic bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy