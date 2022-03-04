Yakshika and Vidhi progress to semi-finals at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian pugilists Yakshika and Vidhi put on impressive performances inside the ring to enter the semi-finals in the junior girls’ category at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on March 4.

Both boxers pulled off identical wins by a unanimous margin. Yakshika outfought Nepal’s Swostika Tiruwa in the 52 kg quarter-finals and Vidhi defeated Uzbekistan’s Odinakhon Ismoilova in the 57 kg category.

Yakshika exhibited an attacking performance, throwing in frequent heavy persistent blows and not allowing the opponent to settle throughout to eventually clinch a one-sided affair.

Meanwhile, Vidhi also put up a dominant performance in the quarter-finals to seal an easy victory on the third day of the continental tournament.

Both boxers have assured the Indian contingent of at least bronze medals in the ongoing boxing tournament. Yakshika will next take on Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhan while Vidhi will square off against Hangoma Isoeva of Tajikistan in their respective semi-final bouts on Tuesday (March 8).

However, Tamanna, who had a tough fight against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva, bowed out after losing her bout by a 4-1 split decision in the junior girls' 66 kg category.

The continental showpiece event comprising of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will witness vigorous competition. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official of our junior puglists will be in action to make the most of it on day of 2022



All the best



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#Boxing of our junior puglists will be in action to make the most of it on dayof 2022 #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Amman, Jordan 🥊All the best 8️⃣ of our junior puglists will be in action to make the most of it on day 3️⃣ of 2022 #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Amman, Jordan 🥊🔥All the best 💪#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing https://t.co/xba95sDwyP

Indian boxers line up for their quarter-finals match at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships:

At least five Indian boxers will be in action later today at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Harish Saini (63 kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70 kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75 kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80 kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+81 kg) will be in action in their respective quarter-finals bouts.

The boxers will enter the ring hoping to secure a medal in the junior boys’ category.

Also read: Nikhat Zareen and Nitu win gold, Nandini bags bronze at 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Edited by Ritwik Kumar