Youth Men's National Boxing Championships: Rohit, Bharat, Krrish advance to the quarterfinals

Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon, and Krrish Pal, the highly-regarded Indian boxers, did not disappoint the lookouts on the third day of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships. Known for their mastery in boxing, the trio truly exhibited their skills at Sikkim.

Previously, these boxers impressed the masses in Asian Junior Championships and continued their promising performance in the ongoing tournament. As a result of their fights on the sixth day, they earned spots in the quarterfinals, leaving a lasting impact on their opponents.

Chamoli from Chandigarh (54 kg) displayed his dominance in a well-deserving victory against Arunachal Pradesh's John Lapung. His attacking prowess from close range forced him to a unanimous 5-0 decision as he ended up impressing the judges and the audience at once.

Now, Chamoli is all set to face off against Umesh Kumar of Delhi in the event's quarterfinals.

Krrish, Bharat advances to quarterfinals of the Youth Men's National Boxing Championships

The Asian Junior Boxing Champion, Krrish Pal carried on his winning streak in the 48kg category. Representing Chandigarh, he exhibited his superiority in the ring against Mohammad Junad from Telangana.

His relentlessness was too much for his opponent leading the referee to halt the match in the first round. Showcasing his dominance throughout, Krrish advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Vishesh from Haryana.

Haryana's Bharat Joon was another boxer to look out for as he demonstrated his mastery in a one-sided bout versus Rishab Pandey from Uttar Pradesh. Despite starting slowly in the first round, he overpowered his opponent before unleashing an array of punches in the second round.

This outstanding assault compelled the referee to stop the contest from interfering in the midst. As a result, Joon's place in the Boxing Championships' quarterfinals was confirmed where he will lock horns with Riddhuman Subba from Uttarakhand.

Notably, the day also glanced at fearless and flawless performances from boxers featuring Service Sports Control Board and Haryana, with 13 and 11 athletes progressing to the quarterfinals respectively. Their display of athleticism showcased an intense level of rivalry in the Boxing Championships

